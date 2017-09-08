Red Cross makes request about donations at Montgomery shelter

The Red Cross shelter at the Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome is not accepting donations because there is no storage space for them. The Red Cross will purchase items as they need them.

The Red Cross says they appreciate everyone's offers. Anyone who would like to help could make financial donations at RedCross.org.

The shelter can take up to 150 people, and if it fills up another will open. Evacuees at the shelter will have a cot, three hot meals, snacks and blankets.

