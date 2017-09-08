Black Belt parasite study sparks stronger calls for better wastewater methods

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 4 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.
A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.
If you've used the chip in your debit card to check out at a store, you may notice it takes a few extra seconds to go through. But it's definitely worth the wait! The technology happening inside the machine is helping shield you from hackers.
U.S.AmeriBancorp, a bank that serves Florida and Alabama residents, has been bought by Valley National Bancorp.
