Fine print in Equifax's ID theft protection offer raises eyebrow - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fine print in Equifax's ID theft protection offer raises eyebrows

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

News has been widely reported of a massive data breach at Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies. Something not as widely reported? The fine print of Equifax's "complimentary identity theft protection and credit file monitoring" offer.

The offer, made available on the agency's webpage in the wake of Thursday's news that some 143 million Americans' sensitive data may have been compromised or stolen, requires enrollment. Some language in the fine print of the enrollment section has raised some eyebrows. 

A portion of the fine print reads:

"By consenting to submit Your Claims to arbitration, You will be forfeiting Your right to bring or participate in any class action (whether as a named plaintiff or a class member) or to share in any class action awards, including class claims where a class has not yet been certified, even if the facts and circumstances upon which the Claims are based already occurred or existed."

This language appears to limit a person's ability to join a class action lawsuit against Equifax. This arbitration clause raised concern and sparked outrage on social media.

Friday night, Equifax released a statement in response to the concerns about the arbitration clause. In the statement the company says "In response to consumer inquiries, we have made it clear that the arbitration clause and class action waiver included in the Equifax and TrustedID Premier terms of use does not apply to this cybersecurity incident."

AS A CONSUMER, WHAT TO DO:

Beyond the usual steps of checking credit reports regularly and watching for abnormal transactions on your accounts, it may be time to take more extreme measures to lock down your information, according to the Associated Press.

Here are some of the steps you can take.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:35:54 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    More >>

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    More >>

  • IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    Tuesday, September 30 2014 1:07 PM EDT2014-09-30 17:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:18:35 GMT
    Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    More >>

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    More >>

  • Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

    Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:16:39 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:43:01 GMT
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.More >>
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 61 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 61 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:40:40 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

  • Court finds officer faced discrimination over breast-feeding

    Court finds officer faced discrimination over breast-feeding

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:34:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal appeals court says an Alabama police department discriminated against an officer by demoting her after her maternity leave and then refusing accommodations that allowed her to breastfeed.

    More >>

    A federal appeals court says an Alabama police department discriminated against an officer by demoting her after her maternity leave and then refusing accommodations that allowed her to breast-feed.

    More >>

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:28:45 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly