Troy University to close Monday and Tuesday

Troy University's campuses in Alabama, Florida and Georgia will be closed Monday and Tuesday, the university announced Friday afternoon.

"The safety of the University community is our highest priority; therefore, we have made the decision to cancel classes at all Alabama campuses on Monday and Tuesday to allow students to safely travel home, or make other preparations for the approach of this storm," Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins said in a statement.

The university is monitoring Hurricane Irma and will communicate any updates through email and the SOS alert system. If you have not signed up for SOS messaging, you may subscribe at https://sos.troy.edu/subscribe.html.

There will be provisions for shelter on campus for students remaining in Troy. Students will receive updates about the status of campus shelters via SOS messages and email. Essential campus functions including dining, public safety and resident halls will remain operational.

Students, faculty and staff are still encouraged to support the Trojans as they take on the Alabama State University Hornets Saturday in Troy.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.