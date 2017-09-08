Board votes to appoint Sen. Quinton Ross new Alabama State University president

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees has voted Senator Quinton Ross as ASU's new president.

Ross will become they university's fifteenth president pending contract negotiations and background check reviews. The board has just received the background check reports for the candidates; one member said they were promised the information two weeks ago.

Ross, a democratic senator from Montgomery, was one of the four finalists to make the cut from a total of 49 applicants. Originally only 12 members voted for Ross, including Gov. Kay Ivey. Two voted against Ross and one member wasn't at the meeting. However, in an effort to create unity, the two members who voted no changed to yes.

Ross will have to resign from his position in the legislature before accepting this new position due to Alabama's Legislative Double Dipping Prohibition Act.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Ross for a statement, but he has not responded yet.

As president of the board, Gov. Kay Ivey participated in the vote. She released the following statement:

“Dr. Quinton Ross is a true public servant. He has a heart for Alabama and for Alabama State University. His wealth of experience in higher education and in state government will serve him well as he takes on the mantle of ASU President. “Alabama State University is a historic institution and is integral to our state’s college and university system. Having received three degrees from ASU, I know my friend Quinton Ross will lead this fine school with distinction and vigor. I look forward to working with him to guide ASU to its brightest days yet.”

