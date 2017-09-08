New Troy gameday parking, traffic plans announced

Troy University has announced a new traffic and parking plan for gamedays during the 2017 football season.

This plan includes closing George Wallace Drive between John M. Long Avenue and Charles Henderson High School one hour before game time. Troy's home opener Saturday against Alabama State is scheduled for 5 p.m., which means the street will close at 4 p.m.

According to the university, the street will be closed off so that law enforcement and other emergency vehicles can park near the stadium. Those wanting to park at Charles Henderson High School will have to enter George Wallace Drive from Elm Street.

There are also five main parking areas as well as an auxiliary lot available for normal parking. Those lots include: the Red Wave/Stadium Tower lot, Sartain/RV lot, Trojan Center lot, Track & Soccer lot and the Trojan Arena/McKinley lot. The Hawkins Hall parking lot will serve as the auxiliary lot. Here is a map locating all five areas.

The university announced that 4 p.m. Saturday University and Highland Avenues will be closed at Magnolia Street. Barricades will be placed and at that time only residents will be allowed to beyond that point.

As for on campus parking throughout the season, the following traffic plan will go into effect:

University Avenue from George Wallace Drive to Luther Drive (Dining Hall) will close for through traffic at 8 a.m. the morning of games. Exceptions will be made on weekday games to ensure traffic flow on and off campus for classes.

Luther Drive from the roundabout at the lagoon will be closed and monitored beginning at 8 a.m. on gamedays. Only vehicles with the appropriate pass and handicapped patrons with a state issued I.D. will be allowed through this area.

Handicapped parking will be in the Pace Hall parking lot and on Luther Drive adjacent to the baseball. Individuals must have the appropriate state issued I.D. to park in this area.

All parking on George Wallace Drive adjacent to Veterans Memorial Stadium will be for law enforcement, other emergency vehicles and deliveries.

George Wallace Drive will be closed one hour prior to game time from John M. Long Drive to the entrance of Charles Henderson High School. All traffic needing to access Veterans Memorial Stadium after this time must enter through the roundabout on Luther Drive at the lagoon.

University Avenue and Highland Avenue will be closed for west bound traffic at Magnolia Avenue one hour prior to game time. Only local traffic (residents) will be allowed beyond the barricade.

McKinley Drive will be closed one hour prior to game time from the entrance of the grassy lot on the north side of Trojan Arena to George Wallace Drive. There will be no through traffic on this road.

There will be no parking along Melton Carter Drive leading to the Physical Plant. This will be a tow-away zone.

The postgame traffic situation will look like this:

Traffic leaving Veterans Memorial Stadium from the Red Wave/Stadium Tower Lot (LOT 1), Pace Hall Lot (HANDICAP), Track/Soccer Lot (LOT 3) and the Trojan Center (LOT 5) should travel north and exit the campus through the roundabout at the lagoon.

Traffic leaving the Trojan Arena/McKinley Lot (LOT 4) or the grass area on the north side of Trojan Arena should travel west on McKinley Drive and exit the campus through the roundabout at the lagoon.

Traffic from the National Guard Armory area and Highland Avenue should turn north on George Wallace Drive and exit on Elm Street.

Traffic exiting the Sartain Hall Lot and the Hawkins Lot should exit east onto John M. Long Avenue and then south onto George Wallace Drive toward Highway 231.

Troy University will also offer a shuttle service that runs on gamedays. The shuttle will stop at 11 locations located around Troy. These 11 locations are:

1. Byrd Drugs/Douglas Bros. (on the square)

2. Motel 6

3. Quality Inn

4. Scottish Inn

5. Best Western

6. EconoLodge

7. Super 8

8. Days Inn

9. Hampton Inn

10. Courtyard Marriott

11. Alumni House

Troy and Alabama State kick off Saturday from Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.

