New Troy gameday parking, traffic plans announced

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
Auburn (1-0) opened up strong against Georgia Southern (0-1) and never looked back, cruising to a 41-7 victory at Jordan-Hare Saturday night.More >>
Troy University announced a new traffic and parking plan for game days during the 2017 football season.More >>
The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season.More >>
College football is in full force as the fourth annual White Water Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Phenix City.More >>
It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks. The team will hit the road to meet with Birmingham Southern Saturday night.More >>
Despite a loss on Saturday, two Faulkner Eagles were still honored by the Mid-South Conference as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that they will offer free tickets to Friday’s playoff game against the Chattanooga Lookouts to any Hurricane Irma evacuees.More >>
Autauga Academy head coach Bobby Carr tells WSFA 12 Sports the Generals game against Graceville High School in Florida on Friday has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
Over 500 tennis players from across Alabama will be down in Dothan competing for the USTA mixed doubles league championship.More >>