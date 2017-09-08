Several Publix locations in Alabama to close due to hurricane

Several Publix grocery store locations in south and central Alabama will close Sunday evening due to Hurricane Irma.

The following stores in Alabama are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Sunday:

Magnolia Place: 27955 US Highway 98 Ste 1 Daphne AL (251) 626-1305

Northside Mall: 3525 Ross Clark Cir Ste 100 Dothan AL (334) 792-4281

Cottonwood Corners: 1620 Ross Clark Cir Dothan AL (334) 673-1200

Westway: 4650 W Main St Ste 700 Dothan AL (334) 792-6801

The Shoppes at Fairhope Village: 22530 US Highway 98 Ste 100 Fairhope AL (251) 929-7355

Colonial Promenade at Craft Farms: 160 Cotton Creek Dr Ste 100 Gulf Shores AL (251) 948-1281

Publix at Sunset Point: 4628 Airport Blvd Mobile AL (251) 341-5727 9/10/17

Hillwood Shopping Center: 2370 Hillcrest Rd, Unit J Mobile AL (251) 661-5361

Taylor Junction: 7076 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery AL (334) 290-4501

Dalraida Commons: 4045 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery AL (334) 260-7782

Cornerstone: 7700 Vaughn Rd Montgomery AL (334) 290-4920

Zelda Place: 3026 Zelda Rd Montgomery AL (334) 244-4481

The Shoppes at Palm Pointe: 25771 Perdido Beach Blvd Orange Beach AL (251) 980-1400

High Point Town Center: 2451 Cobbs Ford Rd Prattville AL (334) 285-0227

Eastern Shore Commons: 10179 Eastern Shore Dr Spanish Fort AL (251) 621-9065

Park Place: 1147 US Hwy 231 S Troy AL (334) 807-5761

The reopening time for each store is to be determined, according to Publix.

For a complete list of store closures in Alabama, Georgia and Florida and for store hour updates, visit the Publix website. Customers can also call 1-877-PUBLIX1 (782-5491) for updates.

