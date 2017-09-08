Several Publix locations in Alabama to close due to hurricane

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 4 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.More >>
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 4 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.More >>
A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning.More >>
A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>