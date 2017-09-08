More than 600 18-wheelers on standby for Irma relief at Maxwell - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

More than 600 18-wheelers on standby for Irma relief at Maxwell AFB

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Roughly 600 trucks have arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base and will be taken to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma hits.

Officials at Maxwell say that number will increase as the week goes on.

“This has been happening probably for the last 48 hours, and we’re probably going to get about 800 trailers in here. Obviously, this is a significant storm that’s coming… a significant hurricane,” said Maxwell Air Force Base commander, Eric Shafa.

The trucks will carry food, water and generators to help those that will be affected by the hurricane. All of the supplies were provided by the federal government.

“Either supplies we had in stock, most of that’s already been depleted because of Harvey, but we contracted for more, and purchased more, and we had to replace what was provided for Harvey,” said FEMA representative, Ken Shields.

However, FEMA officials tell us they will not make the trip until after the hurricane hits.

While they're heading into the damage, some are flying away from it, like helicopters from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.

Officials estimate that around 60 helicopters are already at the base, but that number is expected to increase. They’re flying to Montgomery to escape the possible damage that Hurricane Irma would have caused to their aircraft.

“We took in a Navy unit from Jacksonville, so we’re looking at approximately 60 helicopters and 200 plus personnel. Right now, all that has just been more of a pre-positioning or hurricane evacuation, but somewhere down the road, that could change. Again, we’ve been notified from the Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, all across the board, including some of the law enforcement agencies too in Georgia and Florida, so we’re prepared,” said Shafa.

Shafa said that Montgomery is a “sweet spot” and a perfect location for people to seek refuge.

“We’re at a very good location for helping to push relief there, and also to be kind of away from the significant impacts of the storm, so we have a very good location here to be able to help provide whatever we can for any units or any personnel,” said Shafa.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:35:54 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    More >>

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    More >>

  • IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    Tuesday, September 30 2014 1:07 PM EDT2014-09-30 17:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:18:35 GMT
    Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    More >>

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    More >>

  • Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

    Irma bears down on Florida; more than 5M told to flee coast

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:16:39 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:43:01 GMT
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.More >>
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 61 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 61 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:40:40 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

  • Court finds officer faced discrimination over breast-feeding

    Court finds officer faced discrimination over breast-feeding

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:34:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal appeals court says an Alabama police department discriminated against an officer by demoting her after her maternity leave and then refusing accommodations that allowed her to breastfeed.

    More >>

    A federal appeals court says an Alabama police department discriminated against an officer by demoting her after her maternity leave and then refusing accommodations that allowed her to breast-feed.

    More >>

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-09-09 02:28:45 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly