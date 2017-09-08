Roughly 600 trucks on standby at Maxwell Air Force Base for Irma relief

Roughly 600 trucks have arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base and will be taken to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma hits.

Officials at Maxwell say that number will increase as the week goes on.

“This has been happening probably for the last 48 hours, and we’re probably going to get about 800 trailers in here. Obviously, this is a significant storm that’s coming… a significant hurricane,” said Maxwell Air Force Base commander, Eric Shafa.

The trucks will carry food, water and generators to help those that will be affected by the hurricane. All of the supplies were provided by the federal government.

“Either supplies we had in stock, most of that’s already been depleted because of Harvey, but we contracted for more, and purchased more, and we had to replace what was provided for Harvey,” said FEMA representative, Ken Shields.

However, FEMA officials tell us they will not make the trip until after the hurricane hits.

While they're heading into the damage, some are flying away from it, like helicopters from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.

Officials estimate that around 60 helicopters are already at the base, but that number is expected to increase. They’re flying to Montgomery to escape the possible damage that Hurricane Irma would have caused to their aircraft.

“We took in a Navy unit from Jacksonville, so we’re looking at approximately 60 helicopters and 200 plus personnel. Right now, all that has just been more of a pre-positioning or hurricane evacuation, but somewhere down the road, that could change. Again, we’ve been notified from the Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, all across the board, including some of the law enforcement agencies too in Georgia and Florida, so we’re prepared,” said Shafa.

Shafa said that Montgomery is a “sweet spot” and a perfect location for people to seek refuge.

“We’re at a very good location for helping to push relief there, and also to be kind of away from the significant impacts of the storm, so we have a very good location here to be able to help provide whatever we can for any units or any personnel,” said Shafa.

