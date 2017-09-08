Montgomery teen charged after Millbrook chase in stolen car

A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning. According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, the boy was also identified as a suspect in a July armed robbery in that city.

Due to his status as a minor, the suspect's name and mug shot have not been released.

Johnson said officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Rives Road around 5:10 a.m. where the homeowner reported his vehicle had been stolen. The 2005 Subaru Legacy had been left unlocked and the keys were still in the ignition, according to the chief.

Officers spotted the vehicle during a patrol at the intersection of Pineleaf Drive and Longview Road. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase toward I-65. The suspect got off I-65 at the Pine Level exit and stepped on the gas as he made his way onto Hwy. 31.

Johnson's officers reported that as the suspect neared Pine Level Elementary School, black smoke started pouring from the engine and the suspect ditched the vehicle in a nearby cotton field. As the vehicle became engulfed in flames, the suspect fled on foot.

The Alabama Department of Corrections' K-9 team was brought in to assist and the suspect was later found walking near a woodline adjacent to the interstate.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the connection to the July armed robbery case in which two suspects brandished a firearm while attempting to steal a motorcycle. He's since been taken to the Elmore County Jail where he's been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Additional charges, including one for first-degree robbery, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment, are pending.

"Due to the severity of the crimes and the offender’s age, he will be charged as an adult in those cases," Chief Johnson said. "Additional charges related to the theft of the vehicle and offenses that occurred during the pursuit will be pursued in the Elmore County Juvenile Court."

The chief said he intends to petition the juvenile court to move the cases to adult court.

"It is my opinion," Johnson said, "if he’s man enough to commit these crimes...He should be treated as an adult."

