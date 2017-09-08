ALDOT keeps traffic moving along Irma evacuation routes - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT keeps traffic moving along Irma evacuation routes

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

As Hurricane Irma evacuation routes in Alabama swell with traffic, the Alabama Department of Transportation is working to keep the flow as smooth as possible.

ALDOT says it is working along Interstate 10 in south Alabama to tend to crashes as quickly as possible to keep traffic from backing up. As most traffic flows northbound along major routes such as U.S. Highways 231, 331 and 431, traffic lights have been adjusted to give priority to those traveling north.

Friday in Mobile, Interstate 10 westbound near the Wallace Tunnels experienced a 9-mile backup around 3 p.m., ALDOT said. That's something they don't want to see repeated.

"We expect to see continued high traffic volumes and congestion in parts of Alabama as people seek safety from the approaching hurricane,” said ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris. “Our roadways are congested and we’re working closely with state and local law enforcement to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to be patient, drive attentively and safely, and buckle up during their travels. Safety should be the top priority for everyone.”

ALDOT is expecting traffic to remain congested until Hurricane Irma makes landfall and some routes even after then. All construction and maintenance activities have been suspended for evacuation traffic.

ALDOT is urging motorists to follow local news media outlets, as well as social media to keep up with breaking traffic conditions.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

