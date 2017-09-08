Irma evacuees travel to east Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Irma evacuees travel to east Alabama

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

Hurricane Irma is forcing Florida residents out of their homes. Some are traveling to east Alabama to find a place to wait out the storm, but many are running into a similar problem.

"Doing a search right now we found nothing available whatsoever. We have a good network of the hotel you're in the area and often when they're full and they get a call from somebody, they say call the tourism bureau, so we welcome that. Sadly we're at the point where we can do no better than the hotels we fill everyone in the area," said Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau President John Wild.

After hearing about the lack of vacancies, one man went hotel to hotel finding evacuees without rooms to give them a place to temporarily call home.

"I just called our church yesterday afternoon and approach the idea of, let's see how many members will open up their houses for evacuees. Amazingly by the time I went to bed last night I had about 10 or 12 names on the list," said First United Methodist Church member Jerry Perkins.

One evacuee said that she and her family traveled to Opelika to try to find a hotel. Kim Means was able to get a hotel room for a couple of days, but not for as long as she needed. That's when she met Jerry Perkins, and he offered her a home

"I'm very thankful to the Methodist Church to offer us this home. That is awesome. We have pets, and you know how hard it is with pets. It's important that they are taken care of as well as the family. It gives you some reassurance that yes you have a place to stay no matter what right now until you can go back home," said Means.

Auburn-Opelika tourism officials are redirecting evacuees to northern Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

