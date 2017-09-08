Donation equips AL officers with life-saving doses of opioid antidote

For reducing colon cancer risk, whole grains and regular exercise are a must, while processed meats and alcohol should be limited, a large research review finds.More >>
Your kids eat healthful meals at home, but what about when they're at school?More >>
A mostly vegetarian diet may provide relief similar to widely used medications for people with acid reflux, a new study suggests.More >>
Unnecessary medical care is common in the United States, and a fear of malpractice seems to be a main driver for ordering unneeded tests and treatments, a new survey finds.More >>
A new "cancer pen" promises to help surgeons immediately detect and completely remove cancerous tumor tissue, without having to send samples off to a lab for testing while the patient languishes on the table.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Management, and the District Attorney’s Association announced a major donation that will equip first responders in every county with naloxone injectable doses.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
High tech bracelets and mobile apps are not just for tracking your steps or sleep, they're also helping women track their odds of getting pregnant.More >>
A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
Supposedly the heat from the car causes cancer-producing toxins to leak from the plastic into the water. The toxins can be harmful if the Bisphenol A. used to make certain plastics leaks.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.More >>
One heartbroken mother from New York doesn't want your children to end up like her daughter and she has a strong warning.More >>
Montgomery has issued a proclamation to help fight against the rare brain disorder, Chiari.More >>
