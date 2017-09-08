4 charged in Bibb County Correctional Facility attack, fatal stabbing

One inmate is dead, another is injured, and four suspects have been identified after an attack at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday afternoon.

The facility is on lockdown until ADOC completes its investigation.

The incident started around 8:30 a.m. according to the ADOC when inmate Cedric Jerome Robinson, 33, was stabbed multiple times after being attacked by other inmates in one of the facility's dorms. He was taken to Bibb Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

ADOC said a second inmate was also stabbed but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video inside the dorm shows four inmates attacking Robinson and the second inmate, according to a statement ADOC released.

Those in the video are identified as inmates Dominique Covin, Roderck DeLaune, Anthony Bright, and Byron Epps.

Further investigation recovered makeshift weapons that were used, though investigators said they're not sure what prompted the attack.

Robinson was serving a six-year prison sentence for a conviction out of Mobile County in 2016 for credit card fraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The four suspects, each serving sentences for robbery convictions, are now facing capital murder charges.

