Man turns gun on self after shots fired into girlfriend's south AL home

A Montgomery man at the center of a domestic incident is in guarded condition at a south Alabama hospital following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the domestic incident, which happened Tuesday in the Taylor Community.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said Friday at a news conference that officers arrived at a home on Fuller Road and found a woman shot in the thigh and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

The man has since been identified as Frank Edward Childs, 56, of Montgomery. The woman, 47-year-old Rebecca Campbell, was treated and released from a hospital. Valenza said the two were in a relationship at one time.

An investigation shows Childs walked in the front door and fired eight shots, striking Campbell. Afterward, he shot himself.

Childs is now charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

