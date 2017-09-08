Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

(Source: Alabama Governor's Office) (Source: Alabama Governor's Office)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to begin affecting Alabama in the next few days. 

Ivey had previously issued a limited State of Emergency to address immediate needs, but she has expanded it due to possible response needs in the state and neighboring states. 

“We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Irma. Although at this point is does not appear that Alabama will face the brunt of the storm, we will certainly be affected and we must be ready to respond, no matter what comes our way,” Ivey said. “By declaring a full State of Emergency we are ensuring that all resources and personnel are in place to respond, in the event they are needed here in Alabama or elsewhere. All Alabamians should remain weather aware and follow all guidance from their local officials.”

The State of Emergency takes effect immediately and activates the State Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Operations Plan. For the latest information on Irma's track, visit this link

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

