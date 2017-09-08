Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Irma, offers info for evacuees

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
The latest Hurricane Irma update shows Irma has weakened to a category 3, but restrengthening is anticipated.More >>
The latest Hurricane Irma update shows Irma has weakened to a category 3, but restrengthening is anticipated.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
After striking the northern coast of Cuba, Irma is now slowly beginning to turn to the west-northwest.More >>
After striking the northern coast of Cuba, Irma is now slowly beginning to turn to the west-northwest.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 4 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.More >>
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 4 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.More >>