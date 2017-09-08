AL gas prices jump more than 40 cents in a month

It follows every natural disaster: fraudulent companies with less than pure intentions, offering lucrative clean up and rebuilding jobs that often don’t exist.

Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut said the chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavoring or color added.

Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.

Alabamians are seeing a larger chunk of their paychecks going into the gas tank thanks to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the temporary shut down of major gasoline pipelines that supply much of the South's fuel, and the uncertainty from Hurricane Irma.

According to AAA, Alabama's average price for a gallon of regular fuel has climbed more than 40 cents in the last month, with 39 cents of that coming in just the last week.

The state's current average is $2.52 per gallon, up from $2.13 a week ago and $2.09 a month ago. At this time one year ago, the average was $1.97 per gallon.

Alabama is hardly alone when it comes to climbing gas prices, though it's still below the national average of $2.65 per gallon and among the lowest average prices in the country.

Some of the highest average prices in the nation include California at $3.15 and Hawaii at $3.11. Oklahoma, at $2.38, has the lowest average price in the nation.

