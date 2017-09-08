Court finds officer faced discrimination over breast-feeding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal appeals court says an Alabama police department discriminated against an officer by demoting her after her maternity leave and then refusing accommodations that allowed her to breast-feed.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a jury's verdict against the city of Tuscaloosa.

Officer Stephanie Hicks said she was demoted to the patrol division after returning from maternity leave. She requested a temporary desk job because the tight bulletproof vest interfered with milk production. She said the department told her she could go without a vest or wear a specially fitted one that she said had gaping holes.

Her 2013 lawsuit said the city had modified working conditions for male employees who had temporary physical restrictions, but refused to do so for breast-feeding.

