Irma evacuees experience southern hospitality in Montgomery

As Irma moves closer to the United States, thousands of residents who live in states along its projected path continue to evacuate. With some evacuees waiting the storm out in Montgomery, the city is doing what they can to make sure they feel welcomed.

Evacuees waiting Hurricane Irma out here in Montgomery continued to arrive Friday.

"It took us a good eight or nine hours to get here and it should've taken us five or six," said Glenn Dutcher, evacuee from Jacksonville Florida.

Those who made the trip make it very clear it was no easy task to get here.

"I spent about three and a half hours on the internet looking for a room. I was constantly competing against three or four hundred others looking at the same room," said Alexis Retetagos, evacuee from St. Augustine.

Friday night, hundreds of evacuees were treated to a free Montgomery Biscuits Baseball game. This is just one of the ways businesses in and around the river region are making these visitors feel welcomed.

"We hope this gives them a chance to take their minds off of what is going on in Florida. It is not anything for us other than giving these people a night out," said Scott Trible with Montgomery Biscuits.

The southern hospitality shining through is having a lasting impact on those dealing with lots of uncertainties right now.

"The lady at the ticket booth. I thanked her cause everyone has been so nice," said Dutcher.

"We love it here. It is our first time here. It has been amazing," said Retetagos.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.