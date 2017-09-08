Dothan city leaders, Shell representatives address gas shortage concerns

City officials in Dothan and gas company representatives are responding to concerns of fuel shortages.

Management at the Shell gas station off Montgomery Highway says when one person leaves a gas pump another person is pulling in. There has been concern in the Dothan area about gas stations running out of fuel. City Manager, Mike West, says while some stations may be out of certain types of gas, Dothan has fuel.

The Shell off Montgomery Highway has run out of regular gas at least twice in the last 2 days but has consistently had other gas options. A Shell representative says they have been allocated more gas.

"If everybody would slow down and not panic, especially the local people, we're going to get the gas as soon as it's available. Right now, in all our eight stores in Dothan we're not out of gas at any location," said Carl McKenzie, Shell Gas Station District Manager.

"The pipeline running from Texas, one of those is running again. Therefore if everybody is diligent and not panic we should have plenty gas in this area and that would leave gas for people who are evacuating from Florida to be able to fill up their tanks," said West.

A Shell representative for Dothan says they are focusing on locations near main highways to ensure evacuees and people in the community

have gas.

