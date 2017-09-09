Millbrook police search for suspect who shot at officers during chase

Millbrook police are searching for a suspect who fired a weapon at officers during a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

At around 12:21 a.m. Saturday, police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle led the officers on a chase before coming to a dead end in Pine Meadow Circle. Police say the suspect then put the car in reverse and backed into the pursuing officers' car, deploying its airbags and disabling it.

Police say the suspect then fired at least one shot at the officers, and the officers exchanged fire with the vehicle as it ran through several yards towards William Court.

Officers later found the suspect car abandoned at the dead end of Silver Crest Drive. Officers and K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from the 100 block of Cedar Court on a previous date, was impounded. The weapon, believed to be a small caliber gun reported stolen at the same time as the vehicle, has not been found.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who they believe to be armed and dangerous. If caught, he faces several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Anyone with information can call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-285-8500.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.