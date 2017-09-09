Suspect charged with attempted murder of 2 Millbrook police officers

The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old fugitive with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as other crimes.

The suspect, Ja ‘Queon Latrell Reason, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person attempting to break into several vehicles in the 500 block of Hickory Grove Road Sunday afternoon. Reason was armed with a small caliber pistol that had been taken during a vehicle theft Friday morning.

The vehicle the gun was taken from, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, was the same vehicle police had attempted to stop early Saturday, but the suspect fled. The chase ended on Pine Meadow Circle when Chief P.K. Johnson says the suspect intentionally rammed into the patrol vehicle and fired the gun at the officers.

Johnson said the vehicle then ran through fences and yards before later being found abandoned at the dead end of Silver Crest Drive.

Millbrook police officers, assisted by the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 team, and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department conducted a lengthy search for the suspect but had to suspend the search when the K-9 team lost the offenders track.

After his arrest, Reason was interviewed then charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Reason is being held at the Elmore County Jail without bond.

