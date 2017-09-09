MCSO reschedules fishing rodeo ahead of Irma impact

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has rescheduled the Annual Senior Citizen's fishing rodeo.

The rodeo, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for the following Tuesday, Sept. 19, due to reports of inclement weather.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montgomery County ponds on Highway 231 South, across the street from Sweet Creek Farmer's market.

