CLOSURES: The latest school, business delays/closures

The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
The Toyota-Mazda hybrid plant will become the latest vehicle manufacturing facility to call Alabama home.More >>
The Toyota-Mazda hybrid plant will become the latest vehicle manufacturing facility to call Alabama home.More >>
Funding for the Child Health Insurance Program is just one part of a larger funding debate up in Washington.More >>
Funding for the Child Health Insurance Program is just one part of a larger funding debate up in Washington.More >>
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...More >>
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
After already seeing one event with accumulating snow event earlier in the season, we could be gearing up for another system that has the potential to bring wintry weather to our region.More >>
After already seeing one event with accumulating snow event earlier in the season, we could be gearing up for another system that has the potential to bring wintry weather to our region.More >>