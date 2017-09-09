Faulkner falls to No. 3 Reinhardt

For the second week in a row, Faulkner has fallen on its home turf. Saturday the Eagles dropped an afternoon contest 54-31 to No. 3 Reinhardt.

Faulkner carried a 24-20 lead into halftime, but only scored once the rest of the way. Reinhardt smothered the Faulkner in the second half defensively while also wearing them down with their running game.

Quarterback Nate Nicholas racked up four touchdown passes in the loss, but was a key component along with junior wide receiver Reagan Amos. Amos hauled in two of Nicholas' touchdown passes on the afternoon, and made several clutch catches to keep the Eagles within striking distance.

In the end, Reinhardt proved to be too much offensively, scoring 34 points in the second half, and ripping off several big runs. In the third quarter, the Eagles of Reinhardt picked up a 40-yard touchdown run to push their lead to 34-24 over Faulkner.

Reinhardt posted a final touchdown run with a minute to go, to give them their final points.

Faulkner will get a bye next week but will be on the road, traveling to take on St. Andrews College Sep. 23.

