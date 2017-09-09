Faulkner falls to No. 3 Reinhardt

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
Auburn heads up to South Carolina for a showdown with the defending College Football Playoff Champions, the Clemson Tigers. Keep up to date with the latest from the clash of the Tigers here.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
For the second week in a row, Faulkner has fallen on its home turf. Saturday the Eagles dropped an afternoon contest 54-31 to No. 3 Reinhardt.More >>
Troy University announced a new traffic and parking plan for game days during the 2017 football season.More >>
The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season.More >>
College football is in full force as the fourth annual White Water Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Phenix City.More >>
It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks. The team will hit the road to meet with Birmingham Southern Saturday night.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that they will offer free tickets to Friday’s playoff game against the Chattanooga Lookouts to any Hurricane Irma evacuees.More >>
