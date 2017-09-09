Auburn cancels class Monday, Tuesday still unclear - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn cancels class Monday, Tuesday still unclear

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL

Monday classes have been canceled at Auburn University due to the effect of Hurricane Irma, the university announced via Facebook.

As well as classes being canceled, all normal operations have been suspended as well. Residence halls and limited dining venues will be open for on-campus residence.

The university will meet Sunday to discuss Tuesday's status.

