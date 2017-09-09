Troy stings Alabama State, puts up 605 total yards

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
Clemson (2-0) used 11 sacks defensively to stifle the Auburn (1-1) offense on their way to a 14-6 win in Death Valley.More >>
Auburn heads up to South Carolina for a showdown with the defending College Football Playoff Champions, the Clemson Tigers. Keep up to date with the latest from the clash of the Tigers here.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
After falling into an early 17-0 hole, Huntingdon rallied back to defeat rival Birmingham-Southern, and reclaimed the Wesley Cup.More >>
New Trojans led the way in rushing and receiving. Jamarius Henderson led Troy in rushing yards with 107 yards on 8 carries, while Damion Willis hauled in 7 catches for 93 yards. In total Troy put up 605 yards of offense in Saturday's win.More >>
For the second week in a row, Faulkner has fallen on its home turf. Saturday the Eagles dropped an afternoon contest 54-31 to No. 3 Reinhardt.More >>
Troy University announced a new traffic and parking plan for game days during the 2017 football season.More >>
The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season.More >>
