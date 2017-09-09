Troy stings Alabama State, puts up 605 total yards

Two teams entered Veterans Memorial Stadium 0-1, looking to improve to 1-1, and the Troy Trojans did just that.

Troy (1-1) defeated in-state foe Alabama State (0-2) 34-7 on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Senior running back Jordan Chunn tied a career high in rushing touchdowns as he crossed the goaline three times.

Chunn opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run just nearly five minutes into the contest. Alabama State answered with a score of their own, as Hornets' corner back Ronnie Scott intercepted Troy's Brandon Silvers and returned the interception for a touchdown. This was Alabama State's only score of the day as it was all Troy from this point on.

While Alabama State's defense played tough, the offense could do little against the Trojan defense. Alabama State accumulated only 165 yards of total offense in the game.

Troy's Brandon Silvers bounced back from a Boise State game in which he only threw for 139 yards, with a 345-yard air performance on Saturday. The senior gunslinger didn't find the endzone through the air, but Jordan Chunn used 13 carries to gain 61 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

New Trojans led the way in rushing and receiving. Jamarius Henderson led Troy in rushing yards with 107 yards on 8 carries, while Damion Willis hauled in 7 catches for 93 yards. In total Troy put up 605 yards of offense in Saturday's win.

Next up for the Trojans, is their Sun Belt Conference opener with New Mexico State next Saturday at 7 p.m. Alabama State will be at home against Kennesaw State at 7 p.m.

