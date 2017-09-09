AUM cancels classes Monday, Tuesday decision to come

Auburn University at Montgomery has announced that classes are canceled on Monday due to expected Hurricane Irma effects.

While classes are canceled, all residence halls will be open, and dining will operate out of the campus' C-Store from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All scheduled external and internal events are suspended. This includes the AUM Wellness Center, Warhawk Shop Bookstore and Warhawk Transit.

The university announced any decision regarding Tuesday will be made by 5 p.m. Sunday.

