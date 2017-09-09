Huntingdon overcomes early deficit, reclaims Wesley Cup

After falling into an early 17-0 hole, Huntingdon rallied back to defeat rival Birmingham-Southern, and reclaimed the Wesley Cup.

Huntingdon used a 28-point second half to erase a 31-17 halftime deficit, and come out on top 45-38. It was a rocky start for the Hawks as they were intercepted in the first quarter. A Birmingham-Southern field goal and punt block-returned for a touchdown put Huntingdon in an early 10-0 hole.

Birmingham-Southern added another touchdown on a touchdown pass from Kerrigan Pennington to Buddy Dowd. But Huntingdon answered before the end of the first quarter, scoring a touchdown of their own.

Birmingham-Southern scored 14 more points in the second quarter before half, but Huntingdon continued to hang around adding a 10-spot of their own.

The tide began to turn in the third quarter, and before Birmingham-Southern knew it, the game was knotted at 31 heading to the final period. Birmingham-Southern regained the lead on a Pennington touchdown run seconds into the frame, but Huntingdon answered with ensuing scores to tie, then take its first lead of the game.

The win brings Huntingdon's record to 1-1, while Birmingham-Southern falls to 1-1. Huntingdon is at home next Saturday, taking on N.C. Wesleyan in a 1 p.m. conference match-up.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.