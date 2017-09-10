Tuskegee only musters 2 first downs in loss to Albany State

Tuskegee gave up a total of 462 yards in its 20-7 loss on Saturday to Albany State.

Hoderick Lowe got the Golden Tigers on the board with a huge 71-yard touchdown run. Following the PAT, Tuskegee gained a 7-0 advantage, but that was all, as they only managed 48 yards for the remainder of the game.

Albany State answered Tuskegee's score in the first with a 12-play, 87-yard touchdown drive of their own that ended with Chancel Johnson hooking up with Gabriel Balinas for a 13-yard score. The Golden Rams would strike again before the half when Johnson found Quadrey Simmons for a 21-yard strike.

The big story of the day belonged to the difference in offenses. Tuskegee gained two first downs all game, and recorded 26 yards passing. Albany State rushed for 253 yards and passed for another 209 on their way to a victory.

Senior linebacker Osband Thompson led all Tuskegee players with 16 tackles on the day, with 12 tackles for loss.

Tuskegee falls to 1-1, but will be back at home next Saturday taking on Clark-Atlanta. That game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

