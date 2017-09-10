16-year-old shot in Vaughn Road incident, police investigating

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
The National Weather Service has expanded the Tropical Storm Watch area to include more counties in central Alabama.More >>
According to police,the shooting resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happening in the 6800 block of Vaughn Road around approximately 9:45 p.m.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.More >>
