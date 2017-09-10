16-year-old shot in Vaughn Road incident, police investigating

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on Vaughn Road.

According to police,the shooting resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happening in the 6800 block of Vaughn Road around approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

