Gov. Ivey to discuss state's preparations for Irma at 1 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live on air. It will also be available on WSFA.com and in the WSFA 12 News app.

The news conference will be held at the Alabama Emergency Management Agency - Emergency Operations Center in Clanton.

On Saturday, Ivey ordered a level one activation of the Emergency Operations Center. A level one activation means local governments will receive support wherever local resources may be overwhelmed. It also ensures that the State Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed for 24 hours.

The governor also activated the Alabama National Guard for active duty. The national guard will provide additional planning and force generation personnel throughout the state to assist areas that will have the greatest impact from Hurricane Irma.

Irma made landfall early Sunday morning as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Florida Keys.

The WSFA 12 News meteorologists have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

Bands of wind and rain will sweep through Alabama on Monday. Outside the bands, the wind will be a breezy nuisance, inside the bands the wind will be dangerous and capable of producing wind damage and power outages. The highest gusts and greatest risk for damage comes over the eastern and southern counties of the state, but all of our area could see isolated pockets of damaging wind.

Remember to stay connected for future updates. Hurricanes are hard to predict, and the data we use to predict them changes frequently. So, it is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

We will be updating the WSFA First Alert Weather app with Irma videos throughout the weekend, and we'll have radar, satellite, the latest forecast track and more on the app and on WSFA.com. You can track Irma and other hurricanes in the Atlantic basin with your WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. Click here to find out how.

Download the First Alert Weather app in the Google Play store or in the Apple App Store

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.