Gov. Ivey updates state's response to Irma

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talked with WSFA 12 News Monday about the state's response to Irma so far. According to Ivey, everything is going well and the plans that have been put into place by the Emergency Management Agency and other state offices are being implemented.

During her interview, Ivey stressed the importance for those who rely on electricity to live, like those on dialysis, to contact their local EMA office and let them know of their situation.

Ivey also held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma. The news conference was held at the Alabama Emergency Management Agency - Emergency Operations Center in Clanton.

Watch here:

On Saturday, Ivey ordered a level one activation of the Emergency Operations Center. A level one activation means local governments will receive support wherever local resources may be overwhelmed. It also ensures that the State Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed for 24 hours.

The governor has also activated the Alabama National Guard for active duty. The national guard will provide additional planning and force generation personnel throughout the state to assist areas that will have the greatest impact from Hurricane Irma. Ivey said in the press conference that resources are ready to be deployed to areas affected by the coming storm.

Ivey said she has taken calls from President Donald Trump, who says he has FEMA standing by to assist in Alabama.

"Be sure that you are prepared and have a plan in place," Ivey said.

Two Red Cross shelters are open, one in Baldwin County and one at the Alabama State University Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Alabama Department of Transportation asks that motorists use this link for up to date information on traffic condition.

Irma made landfall early Sunday morning as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Florida Keys.

The WSFA 12 News meteorologists declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

Bands of wind and rain will sweep through Alabama on Monday. Outside the bands, the wind will be a breezy nuisance, inside the bands the wind will be dangerous and capable of producing wind damage and power outages. The highest gusts and greatest risk for damage comes over the eastern and southern counties of the state, but all of our area could see isolated pockets of damaging wind.

Remember to stay connected for future updates. Hurricanes are hard to predict, and the data we use to predict them changes frequently. So, it is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

We will be updating the WSFA First Alert Weather app with Irma videos throughout the weekend, and we'll have radar, satellite, the latest forecast track and more on the app and on WSFA.com. You can track Irma and other hurricanes in the Atlantic basin with your WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. Click here to find out how.

Download the First Alert Weather app in the Google Play store or in the Apple App Store

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.