Lee County residents prepare for Irma

Schools across Lee County will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the rain and wind that will be brought through by Hurricane Irma. Lee County is currently under a tropical storm warning and emergency management agency officials are urging residents to be prepared.

Lee County EMA Public Information Officer Rita Smith offered this information for residents:

You need to get up and go to the grocery store, you need to get batteries for things in case you have a long-term power outage. You need to put a little gas in your car. Things like that would be my first step. Making sure you have what you need, some coolers with some ice. You need to think about the fact that when we put you under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service, we always advise everyone of these things. What to do to prepare, where's your safe spot. So that's what we want you to think about for this. Rather than panic, we ant you to just think about what you would do in the same situation.

Officials recommend having enough materials to sustain yourself for at least three days.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.