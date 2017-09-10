Man dead after vehicle crashes while fleeing Montgomery County deputies

An unidentified man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Alabama State Troopers say the vehicle he was in was refusing to stop for Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies.

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Alabama 110 mile marker 9 in Pike Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord refused to stop for deputies, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

An occupant who was not wearing a seat belt was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that overturned had been reported stolen. Troopers are working with MCSO to determine the identity of the deceased occupant and locate other occupants who fled after the crash.

Anyone with information should call State Troopers at 334-270-1122 or MCSO.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.