State offices in certain counties to be closed Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced state offices and buildings in the following counties will be closed Monday:

  • Barbour
  • Blount
  • Bullock
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers 
  • Cherokee
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Coffee 
  • Coosa 
  • Dale
  • Elmore
  • Etowah
  • Geneva
  • Henry
  • Houston
  • Lee
  • Macon
  • Montgomery
  • Pike
  • Randolph
  • Russell
  • St. Clair
  • Talladega
  • Tallapoosa

Gov. Ivey says any other state offices or buildings in counties placed under a Tropical Storm Warning will be closed.

