State offices in certain counties to be closed Monday

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced state offices and buildings in the following counties will be closed Monday:

Barbour

Blount

Bullock

Calhoun

Chambers

Cherokee

Clay

Cleburne

Coffee

Coosa

Dale

Elmore

Etowah

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Lee

Macon

Montgomery

Pike

Randolph

Russell

St. Clair

Talladega

Tallapoosa

Gov. Ivey says any other state offices or buildings in counties placed under a Tropical Storm Warning will be closed.

