Montgomery City/County officials hold news conference announcing Irma preparations

This city of Montgomery will held a news conference Sunday to discuss preparations and responses related to Hurricane Irma.

The briefing, which began at 4:30 p.m. at the the City/County EMA, addressed the expectations of what Hurricane Irma will bring to the Montgomery area.

"There is a 25-county warning area. We are in that, we're right on the verge. It's I-65 east," said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. "That in general means there will be sustained winds in the 30 to 45 mile an hour range, maybe gusts to 45 to 60, we'll get 2 to 4 inches of rainfall."

Strange said while the expected rainfall shouldn't be a problem for most, there is an obvious concern for the lower-lying areas.

"We know Cloverdale, that's why our utilities are out there cutting trees all the time, to keep them as free as possible. We know Cloverdale, we know Forrest Hills, there are probably some others that we have," Strange said.

The bigger for the city, Strange says, lies in the potential 30 mph winds that could sweep through the city and cause damage throughout the day.

"The significant wind starts in the morning, about 6 a.m., maybe starting at 20 then wrapping up to a maximum expected sustained wind of 32 to 33 miles an hour," said Strange. "It would go throughout the day from about 8 a.m. to midnight, maybe 1 o'clock Tuesday morning."

As far as preparations for the wind, Strange there is no time to wait.

"We need to do everything we can now to make sure we minimize all the opportunities for things -- loose debris, furniture -- things like that could be flown," said Strange.

Strange also advised moving and ensuring that trash bags aren't blocking drainage before mentioning to move other loose furniture that could be flown around against houses.

While all county offices, schools, and the courthouse will be closed Monday, emergency workers and first responders will be on standby. A decision has yet to come on Tuesday operations. That announcement is expected to come Monday between Noon and 2 p.m. While no decision has yet to be made, Strange expects operations to be back open.

"We are expecting it to be out of here about 2 or 3 o'clock first thing Tuesday morning," Strange said.

The WSFA 12 News meteorologists have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

Bands of wind and rain will sweep through Alabama on Monday. Outside the bands, the wind will be a breezy nuisance, inside the bands the wind will be dangerous and capable of producing wind damage and power outages. The highest gusts and greatest risk for damage comes over the eastern and southern counties of the state, but all of our area could see isolated pockets of damaging wind.

It is very important to stay informed with the latest information.

