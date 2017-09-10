Woman injured in Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Smiley Circle at around 3:35 p.m. MPD officers and Fire Medics responded to the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

