Power outages, damage reports and other info you need to know

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -
Here are some things to know regarding Tropical Storm Irma's impact on Alabama:
- Volunteer Fire/ Rescue in Lee County suspending response to non-emergency events. High winds are too dangerous.
Power Outages
- As of 3 p.m., Alabama Power reports 45,000 without service statewide. In the WSFA 12 News viewing area approximately 13,000 are without service, mostly in the Auburn, Opelika, and Notasulga areas (9,600 customers). The remainder of outages are in the Alexander City, Dadeville, and Tallassee areas.
- The Wiregrass Electric Cooperative says 1,769 members are without power at this time in Houston and Geneva County. Many trees are down causing broken wires. Crews are working to safely restore service.
- As of 2 p.m., Dixie Electric has approximately 850 customers without service.
- As of 2 p.m., Covington Electric Cooperative has about 43 members without power in Coffee, Crenshaw, and Covington counties
Damage
- Widespread reports of trees and/or power lines down in Auburn, Dothan, and Troy.
- Autauga County - No reports of damage as of 2 p.m.
- Barbour County - Minor damage after tree fell on house.
- Chambers County - Reports of trees, limbs, and power lines down. EMA working 30+ calls.
- Coffee County - Reports of downed trees, some power poles that have been repaired.
- Conecuh County - No issues reported to county EMA as of 3 p.m.
- Covington County - No issues reported to county EMA as of 2:45 p.m.
- Crenshaw County - No reports of damage or road closures as of 2:45 p.m.
- Dale County - Isolated power outages and some trees down on roadways and houses.
- Elmore County - Trees are reportedly down in the Friendship Community, as well as Santuck and Tallassee areas.
- Geneva County - Two structures damaged, including roof of house outside of Slocomb. Widespread reports of power outages but no roads closed.
- Houston County - Omussee Park is closed due to downed trees and power lines.
- Montgomery County - No reports of damage as of 2 p.m.
- Tallapoosa County - Reports of multiple trees and power lines down as of 2 p.m. A tree fell on a car on Worthy Road in Alex City. Two trees fell on a house on Jefferson Street in Alex City. No injuries reported.
Road closures
- Elmore County - ALDOT warns vehicles taller than 12 feet should avoid Fitzpatrick Bridge in Tallassee on Alabama Hwy. 14. This goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts until weather event has passed.
- Houston County, Hwy 203 between National Road and Helms Road power lines down, arching.
- Lee County EMA says to stay off roads during Monday's weather event. Keep roads clear for first responders.
- Pike County - All roads and bridges should be considered impassable starting at 2 a.m. Monday until further notice, per the EMA.
- Russell County - Sheriff reports Hugley Road impassible a mile off Hwy. 80. Sandfort and Freeman is blocked at Sandfort and Camp Parkman.
Shelters
- Pike Road Elementary School's shelter will close at 5 p.m. Monday.
- The City of Troy has opened the Recreation Center at 601 Enzor Road as a shelter for members of the public and local community.
- The Trojan Center on the Troy University campus is open as a shelter for students, faculty and staff.
- Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome is open as a shelter. It's located at 915 S Jackson Street in Montgomery.
- Ozark Civic Center on 320 E. College Street is open as a shelter. Toiletries and food will be provided. Pets are welcome.
- Enterprise High School will be open as a shelter until Monday at 8 a.m. It is located at 1801 Boll Weevil Circle. There is room for 120 people. Cots are available. No pets.
- County Line Baptist Church in Slocumb is open as a shelter. It is located at 469 County Line Drive. Those seeking shelter should bring water, food, bedding and pillows. No pets are allowed except service animals.
- Auburn University's Draughon Library and Greene Hall will be open as shelters Monday and Monday night for students and faculty.
- Two shelters are open in Chambers County: Abanda Community Shelter? at 1077 County Road 139 in Abanda and Waverly Community Shelter at 2094 Patrick Street in Waverly.
- Four shelters are open in Henry County: Balcum Baptist Church at 1153 County Road 55 in Headland, Judson Baptist Church at County Road 93 in Abbeville, Abbeville United Methodist Church at 100 W. Kelly in Abbeville, and Headland First Baptist Church at 301 E Church Street in Headland.
- Golden Acres Baptist Church in Russell County will open as a shelter at 10 p.m. Sunday night. It is located at 3405 South Railroad Street in Phenix City.
- A shelter is open in Wilcox County at the Camden School of Arts and Technology. It is located at 303 Broad Street in Camden.
Curfews
- Ozark will be under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. All citizens must adhere to the curfew except emergency personnel and those commuting to work for essential functions.
- The City of Enterprise has a curfew starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
- Geneva County has issued a curfew starting at 8 p.m. until further notice. (note: if winds exceed 35 mph, emergency and rescue vehicles will NOT be sent out)
Other resources
- Other information for those seeking shelter can be found at this link.
