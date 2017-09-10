Shelters and other information ahead of Irma's arrival - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shelters and other information ahead of Irma's arrival

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Here are some things to know ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact on Alabama:

Shelters

  • Pike Road Elementary School will be open as a shelter from 10 a.m. Monday to noon on Tuesday. The school is located at 500 Ave. of Learning. People who decide to wait out the storm at the shelter should bring food, bedding, toiletries and other necessities. 
     
  • The City of Troy has opened the Recreation Center at 601 Enzor Road as a shelter for members of the public and local community.
     
  • The Trojan Center on the Troy University campus is open as a shelter for students, faculty and staff.
     
  • Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome is open as a shelter. It's located at 915 S Jackson Street in Montgomery. 
     
  • Ozark Civic Center on 320 E. College Street is open as a shelter. Toiletries and food will be provided. Pets are welcome. 
     
  • Enterprise High School will be open as a shelter until Tuesday at 8 a.m. It is located at 1801 Boll Weevil Circle. There is room for 120 people. Cots are available. No pets. 
     
  • County Line Baptist Church in Slocumb is open as a shelter. It is located at 469 County Line Drive. Those seeking shelter should bring water, food, bedding and pillows. No pets are allowed except service animals.
     
  • Auburn University's Draughon Library and Greene Hall will be open as shelters Monday and Monday night for students and faculty.
     
  • Two shelters are open in Chambers County: Abanda Community Shelter? at 1077 County Road 139 in Abanda and Waverly Community Shelter  at 2094 Patrick Street in Waverly. 
     
  • Four shelters are open in Henry County: Balcum Baptist Church at 1153 County Road 55 in Headland, Judson Baptist Church at County Road 93 in Abbeville, Abbeville United Methodist Church at 100 W. Kelly in Abbeville, and Headland First Baptist Church at 301 E Church Street in Headland.
     
  • Golden Acres Baptist Church in Russell County will open as a shelter at 10 p.m. Sunday night. It is located at 3405 South Railroad Street in Phenix City.
     
  • A shelter is open in Wilcox County at the Camden School of Arts and Technology. It is located at 303 Broad Street in Camden.

Curfews

  • Ozark will be under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. All citizens must adhere to the curfew except emergency personnel and those commuting to work for essential functions. 
     
  • The City of Enterprise has a curfew starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning. 
     
  • Geneva County has issued a curfew starting at 8 p.m. until further notice. (note: if winds exceed 35 mph, emergency and rescue vehicles will NOT be sent out)

Road closures

  • All roads and bridges in Pike County should be considered impassable starting at 2 a.m. Monday until further notice. This is from the Pike County EMA.

Other resources

  • Other information for those seeking shelter can be found at this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly