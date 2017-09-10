1 taken to hospital in North Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 taken to hospital in North Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting in the area of Kiwanis and Broadway Street..

According Cpl. David Hicks, one man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Fire Medics responded along with the police department, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly