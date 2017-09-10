Pike County closes roads, bridges ahead of Irma

The Pike County EMA office has closed all county roads and bridges beginning at 2 a.m. Monday to stay ahead of Irma.

Troy is quiet right now, with no rain and no wind. That will change Monday morning when Irma arrives, a hurricane that has already claimed more than 20 lives.

On Sunday many residents spent the day tying down outdoor furniture and playhouses just in case weather is severe.

Trojan Arena on the campus of Troy University will serve as the command post for emergency personnel beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Live coverage begins Monday morning on Today in Alabama.

