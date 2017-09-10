Pike County road crews urge caution to motorists

The Pike County EMA office is urging motorists to be careful on all roadways as the threat for flooding and strong winds increases as Irma moves across the state.

Troy is quiet right now, with minimal rain and wind but this will continue to change as Irma moves across the state. As of 7 a.m., the National Hurricane Center downgraded Irma to a tropical storm.

On Sunday many residents spent the day tying down outdoor furniture and playhouses just in case weather is severe.

Trojan Arena on the campus of Troy University will serve as the command post for emergency personnel beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

