Lookouts walk off Biscuits for Southern League Co-Champs title

The Montgomery Biscuits were an inning away from sharing the Southern League Co-Champions title, but the Chattanooga Lookouts used a 2-run ninth inning to walk off the butter and blue in Game 5 of Sunday's series.

Benton Moss toed the slab Sunday, tossing five and two-thirds innings of 5-hit, 1-run ball before being relieved by the bullpen.

A 3-2 final, the Biscuits were powered by a first-inning solo home run from Joe McCarthy, and fourth-inning Nick Ciuffo single. The only blemish on Moss' line came by way of an Andy Wilkins solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Lookouts starter Dietrich Enns was pulled after the fourth inning, but the bullpen picked up the slack tossing five-consecutive shutout innings to give the bats a chance in the ninth.

In that crucial bottom frame of the ninth inning, with the Biscuits leading 2-1, Biscuits pitcher Ian Gibaut gave up a single to LaMonte Wade, and then the game-winning two-run shot off the bat of Jonathan Rodriguez. An 0-0 pitch crushed over the left field wall, crashing the Biscuits' season while crowning the home team as co-champs.

Rodriguez's two-run homer gave Chattanooga the final advantage in more than just the run column, but it also gave the Lookouts the advantage in the hit column.

The Biscuits had an extra run erased off the board when Nick Ciuffo was thrown out at home trying to score from first on a Michael Russel double in the fourth inning.

Due to Hurricane Irma, a final championship series will not be played, therefore Chattanooga will share the Southern League Co-Champion title with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

