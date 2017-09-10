200 seeking shelter at ASU Acadome

Two hundred people are seeking shelter in the Alabama State University Dunn-Oliver Acadome ahead of Irma's arrival.

The Acadome is open to those looking for a place to stay safe.

“We’ve got everything: comfort, shelter. We’re bunkering down for the storm coming here, and everybody’s doing great,” said Kelly Hodges, the executive director for the American Red Cross.

While 200 people may seem like a lot, Hodges said that number could have been higher, but things took a turn. Hurricane Irma moved westward, putting Montgomery in her path, so like Irma, some evacuees decided it was also time for them to move.

“Since the storm has taken a little turn, we’ve had some folks leave, but we’ve had more come take their place,” Hodges said.

Despite Irma’s path, Hodges said the Red Cross is prepared for the hurricane.

“We have a safe shelter for everyone here. We ask our community to please be prepared, make your plan now, get your items ready now, and be safe,” said Hodges.

At a media briefing, Mayor Todd Strange said the same thing.

“We know what to do, we’ve got a game plan, that game plan is now in place and we know our citizens will do the right thing,” said Strange.

The right thing is to be prepared.

If you would like to volunteer with the American Red Cross, call 334-260-3980.

