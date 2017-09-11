Montgomery bus transit system suspends services Monday

Residents who depend on the bus transit system in Montgomery will need to find another way to get around the city on Monday.

Officials with The M announced early Monday that all bus services will be suspended due to severe weather conditions.

A determination on service for Tuesday is expected to be made later in the day, according to department officials.

All city and county offices are also closed Monday, according to city officials. The sanitation and public works staff, however, will work regular hours clearing debri and picking up trash as normal.

