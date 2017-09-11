Watch Live: Remembrance Ceremony for 16th Anniversary of 9/11

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, photo, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, bottom, is surrounded by high-rise towers in New York.

The 16th anniversary ceremony will remember and honor the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those who died in the February 26, 1993, WTC bombing.

The commemoration will take place on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan at 7:46 a.m CT.

You can watch the ceremony below:

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.