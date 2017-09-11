Flights back on track at Montgomery Regional Airport

As Tropical Storm made its way across the state of Alabama, multiple flights at the Montgomery Regional Airport were canceled or delayed. As of Tuesday morning, however, all flights appear to be back on track.

According to Montgomery Regionals website, all of the arriving and departing Delta Airlines flights so far are still on time for Tuesday. On Monday, a majority of the flights for American Airlines and all of the Delta were canceled or delayed.

To check the latest arrival and departure times at Montgomery Regional, click this link.

