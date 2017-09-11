Multiple flights canceled, delayed at Montgomery Regional Airport

As Tropical Storm Irma makes its way across the state of Alabama, multiple flights at the Montgomery Regional Airport have been canceled.

According to Montgomery Regionals website, all of the arriving and departing Delta Airlines flights so far have been canceled for Monday. A majority of the flights for American Airlines have also been canceled and some are delayed.

To check the latest arrival and departure times at Montgomery Regional, click this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.